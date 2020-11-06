Pendal Group Limited Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

