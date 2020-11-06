Pendal Group Limited Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,530 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $44,169,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

