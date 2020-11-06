Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.71 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $110.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,919 shares of company stock worth $11,530,085. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

