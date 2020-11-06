Pendal Group Limited Invests $1.39 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,098 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

