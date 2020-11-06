Pendal Group Limited Has $1.89 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in UDR by 192.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 323,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. UDR’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

