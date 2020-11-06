Pendal Group Limited Has $1.89 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,938,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $182.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

