Pendal Group Limited Has $1.84 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $230.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

