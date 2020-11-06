Pendal Group Limited Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $151.81 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.50. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

