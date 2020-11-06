Pendal Group Limited Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 125.1% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

