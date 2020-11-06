Pendal Group Limited Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,224 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,097 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Mylan by 46.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mylan by 259.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 496,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 358,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MYL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

