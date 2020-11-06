Pendal Group Limited Has $1.26 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. 140166 downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

