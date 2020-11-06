Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $219.48 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.11 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

