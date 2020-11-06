Pendal Group Limited Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,226 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,078 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

