Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pendal Group Limited lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

