Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,398 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Intel were worth $23,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

