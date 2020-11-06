Pendal Group Limited Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pendal Group Limited cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,821 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,386,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,634,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.