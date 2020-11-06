Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

