Pendal Group Limited Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 268.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

