Pendal Group Limited Acquires 795 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,075 shares of company stock worth $50,305,204 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $647.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $617.28 and a 200 day moving average of $567.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70. The company has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

