Pendal Group Limited Acquires 5,600 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $120.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

