Pendal Group Limited Acquires 13,100 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 806,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 749,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 246,614 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 659,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 129,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

