Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 239 ($3.12) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 291.33 ($3.81).

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. IWG plc has a 1 year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

