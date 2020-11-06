Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $7.18 on Friday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

