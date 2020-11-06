PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

PDFS stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $773.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 15.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 248.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

