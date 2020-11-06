PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Shares of PCTI opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PCTEL will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PCTEL by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PCTEL by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

