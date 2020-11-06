Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

Shares of PH opened at $237.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.57 and its 200-day moving average is $187.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Insiders sold a total of 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after acquiring an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

