Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $8.36 on Friday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 699,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,408 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 458,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

