Palantir Technologies Inc’s (NYSE:PLTR) Quiet Period To Expire on November 9th

Palantir Technologies’ (NYSE:PLTR) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 9th. Palantir Technologies had issued 257,135,415 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,864,231,759 based on an initial share price of $7.25. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

PLTR stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

