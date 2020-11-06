Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

