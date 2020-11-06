PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $90.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

