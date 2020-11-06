Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.33.

OR stock opened at C$16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$40.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

