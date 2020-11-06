Option Care Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $15.65 on Friday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

