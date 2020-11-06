Oppenheimer Weighs in on Godaddy Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Godaddy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

Godaddy stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,498,000 after buying an additional 394,065 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after buying an additional 301,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after buying an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 210,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,328.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

