Oppenheimer Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $75.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $52.15 on Friday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $90,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at $237,050.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 813,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 70,928 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 213,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WESCO International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

