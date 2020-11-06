Oppenheimer Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $260.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

ROKU stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,317 shares of company stock worth $55,237,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roku by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

