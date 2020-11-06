OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health exited the third quarter on a mixed note. The company’s RAYALDEE has contributed significantly to the third quarter. Further, its utilization of the 4Kscore remains strong. The company also witnessed strong performance across two of its segments in the quarter under review. This apart, its clinical development programs look promising with a robust pipeline of candidates. OPKO Health continues to progress with its Phase II trial for RAYALDEE in hemodialysis patients with full top-line data anticipated in first-quarter 2021. Furthermore, BioReference Laboratories’ COVID-19 testing volume saw a significant increase in the third quarter. The company outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Further, the company faces cut-throat competition in the MedTech space.”

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet raised OPKO Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OPKO Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.13.

OPK opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. Research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.