OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,416 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.78 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

