OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $74,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $51,051,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,018,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 504,386 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 380,060.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,605 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 399,028 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBR stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.81. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

