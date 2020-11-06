OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 10,718 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 78.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 230.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.09 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

