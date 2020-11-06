Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. Citigroup lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $90.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 178,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.