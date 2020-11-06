Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,791 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

