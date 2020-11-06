NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

LON NWF opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.42. NWF Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

Get NWF Group plc (NWF.L) alerts:

In other NWF Group plc (NWF.L) news, insider Richard Armitage bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £832 ($1,087.01).

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group plc (NWF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.