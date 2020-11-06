Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
NQP stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
