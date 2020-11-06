NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.97 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.38 EPS.
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.