NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.36-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.97 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

