North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,166 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

