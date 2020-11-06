Nord/LB Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.19 ($83.75).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €43.80 ($51.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.25. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.