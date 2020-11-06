NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.42.

NMIH opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NMI will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 682,625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

