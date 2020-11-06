Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cactus worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,859,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

