Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,454,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 155,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,329,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.21.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $373.26 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $399.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.