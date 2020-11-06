Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 74,560 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,560 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $787.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.23. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.